Windsor Salt union and parent company enter negotiations next week

Unifor Locals 240 and 1959 units representing Windsor Salt employees is returning to the bargaining table with the salt company's owners, U.S.-based holding company Stone Canyon Industries.

In a statement, Unifor said it has been discussing "a pathway back to the bargaining table" on Thursday.

"The union and company are optimistic they will be able to work together constructively to reach a collective agreement that is fair and equitable to all involved," the Unifor press release read.

Windsor Salt workers went a month without being acknowledged by Stone Canyon Industries.

Windsor Salt workers have been on strike for a little over a month, prompted by what Unifor Local 240 chairperson Lindsay Meloche said were actions meant to "erode the union."

"The management company basically wants to contract out the jobs for everyone," she told CBC News on Wednesday, adding that would mean eliminating packaging, shipping and skilled trades work as unionized labour at Windsor Salt.

Bargaining will being next Wednesday.