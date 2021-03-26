City approves Windsor Salt's request to expand mining operations in Malden Park

Windsor Salt Ltd. is aiming to "make another generation's worth of salt" by expanding its operations within the city, according to the company's general manager.

During a Windsor city council meeting Monday, councillors decided to enter into a licensing agreement that would allow the long-standing salt mining company to dig more brine wells for salt extraction in Malden Park — as long as it works with the city to mitigate the amount of noise.

Last year, general manager of the Ojibway Mine Pierre Girard told councillors that the reserves the company pulls from will be tapped out within the next 10 years.

A report to council Monday noted that, "access to these additional wells will increase and sustain production of brine salt ... for an extended period of time."

Windsor Salt has been operating in the area for more than a century and its evaporation plant pulls salt from the ground underneath MicMac and Malden Parks. It also operates in various spots in Windsor, LaSalle and under the Detroit River.

The company owns the mineral rights underneath Malden Park, which is city owned property, but Windsor Salt needs a license in order to install the brine wells.

The agreement also means that Windsor Salt will be responsible for maintaining and repairing the wells.

But Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante was concerned the level of noise and vibration that brine well construction would create for residents living near the park.

According to Windsor Salt Ltd., there are already six salt brine wells in Malden Park and two of those are operational. (Google Maps)

"My understanding with respect to noise and vibration... is that it would be similar to any construction project and construction would happen during daylight hours," said the city's commissioner of infrastructure services Chris Nepszy, noting that there will be "banging" and "large equipment being moved."

He said it would be a "slightly different" construction project in terms of the drilling.

As a result, councillors amended the motion to include that the company work closely with the city to mitigate any sort of noise disruptions.

Nepszy also said that Windsor Salt has agreed to suspend construction work for certain days if there are events taking place in the park.

Councillors asked about the measures in place when it comes to safety and maintenance of the wells.

The company said it has monitoring systems in place and is "confident" in its safety and environmental protection processes.

The report notes that Windsor Salt is "required to prevent damage to trees and other flora in the park, prevent any releases of contaminants or harmful substances" and work to get all of the environmental permits.

Windsor Salt said it still needs to get regulatory approvals, such as an Environmental Compliance Approval from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, in order to move forward.

Once these are in place, the company said it hopes to start construction by September and have the wells completed within a year.