Windsor Salt employee injured at Ojibway mine

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating an incident which injured a Windsor Salt mine worker who was preparing for blasting.

Windsor Salt confirmed in an email that the incident took place on Wednesday, April 8 at the company's Ojibway underground mine.

"The employee was immediately given first aid by our trained staff and brought to the surface before being transported to a local hospital for treatment," reads an excerpt from a Windsor Salt email. "Our thoughts are with our employee and their family during this difficult time."

Windsor Salt said no other employees were injured in the incident.

"Our team strictly follows and often exceeds federal and provincial health and safety guidelines, and we're fully cooperating with health and safety officials on the investigation of the incident," wrote Windsor Salt. "Because of the ongoing investigation and out of respect for our employee's privacy, we cannot share further details."

More from CBC Windsor: