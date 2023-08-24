Windsor Salt unions reach tentative deal, local says

The unions representing Windsor Salt workers say they have reached a tentative deal with the employer after a gruelling months-long strike.

Unifor Local 240, which represents Windsor Salt clerical workers, said on social media Thursday afternoon that bargaining committees from Local 240 and Local 1959 had reached a tentative agreement. A ratification vote is set for Sunday, the union said.

Local 240 represents clerical workers at Windsor Salt, while two units from Local 1959 represent mine workers and fine salt workers.

Works in the Windsor Salt mine last month rejected a tentative deal, prompting fine salt and clerical workers to suspend voting on their tentative agreements in solidarity. At the time, Unifor said the deal was rejected due to concerns from members about "daily distribution of work among other issues."

About 250 at the company have been on strike for more than six months.