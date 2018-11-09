Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Today we'll see periods of snow mixed with rain, changing to rain this morning. Then there's a good chance for rain showers for the rest of the day.

The high is 5 C.

Tonight we'll see a mainly cloudy sky with a 40 per cent chance for rain, possibly changing to flurries late this evening.. The low is -3 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -10.

Traffic

No issues reported on the roadways.

Cyclists

Wind east 20 km/h. Tonight, a westerly wind of 30 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.03.9 to $1.15.9 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

