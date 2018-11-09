New
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Today we'll see periods of snow mixed with rain, changing to rain this morning. Then there's a good chance for rain showers for the rest of the day.
Weather
The high is 5 C.
Tonight we'll see a mainly cloudy sky with a 40 per cent chance for rain, possibly changing to flurries late this evening.. The low is -3 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -10.
Traffic
No issues reported on the roadways.
Cyclists
Wind east 20 km/h. Tonight, a westerly wind of 30 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.03.9 to $1.15.9 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.