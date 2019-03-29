Skip to Main Content
Windsor's Mayor reacts to FCA layoffs
Video

Windsor's Mayor reacts to FCA layoffs

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city and FCA will work with employees to help find work.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city and FCA will work with employees to help find work. 0:54
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|