Anyone looking to get a glimpse of Santa Claus in Windsor on Saturday will have to make an appointment.

The drive-thru Windsor Santa Claus Parade is moving to a reservation system after some other events in the region saw congestion issues and long waits.

Tickets are free, and reservations can be made here.

This year's event was changed to a drive-thru, or reverse parade, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees remain in their vehicles and drive by the floats. The parade will feature entertainers, inflatables and horse units.

"Although far from a normal parade concept, this method allows for social distancing and has been reviewed by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit," the City of Windsor said in a statement.

The parade, which is produced by the non-profit Windsor Parade Corporation, is being held on Saturday at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the St. Clair College Windsor Campus.

In a statement, the city said ticketed admission will allow vehicles to smoothly move onto the parade route, as well as minimize traffic congestion on Cabana Rd.

Parade officials have established half-hour time blocks for families to book their visit. As of publication, the earliest slots (ending at 7:30 p.m.) are full.

