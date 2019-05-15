Windsor dealership offers first-time test drive for drug impairment suit

Rose City Ford broke out its impairment suits for a first-time demonstration, just in time for prom and summer patio season.

Scott Ohler, general manager at the dealership, said Ford has had the alcohol impairment suit for several years, but the drug impairment suit was developed within the last year.

The suits are supposed to simulate what it's like to be impaired. For the drug impairment suit, there are weights designed for the person to lose balance, and also a simulated hand tremor.

"In both cases, it's very difficult to see properly," said Ohler.

He said about 18 per cent of traffic accidents in North American are related to non-alcohol impairment. With the recent marijuana legalization, Ohler said he expects the statistic to increase.

With warmer weather approaching, he said it's important for people to understand the effects of being impaired, so they don't get behind the wheel.

"The effects of poor decisions like that are far reaching."