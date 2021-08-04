Local climbers explain why they're high on the new Olympic sport

Members of the Windsor Rock Gym are thrilled to see rock climbing made a part of the summer Olympics, watching it for the first time this week.

Olympic athletes competed in Sport Climbing, a combination of boulder, speed and lead climbing disciplines for its debut on Tuesday Aug. 3 with 20 men and 20 women competing. The climber with the lowest combined total score after completing all three disciplines wins gold.

Robin Sheikh, an avid rock climber of 20 years, called it a 'wonderful life-style' sport.

"It's wonderful because the competitive aspect of it and the highlight from the Olympics, draws more attention to it and more kids come out and more kids discover climbing," Sheikh said.

He said the best part of rock climbing has been the positive impact for his mental health.

"Whatever frustrations you have throughout the day, even before COVID, after you climb, they're gone. They're gone," Sheikh said. "Even if you don't feel like climbing you get a good workout, you talk to people and you leave a different person."

Jack Frias, 12 years old, was inspired by the television show, Ninja Warrior to become a rock climber. (Darrin DiCarlo/CBC)

Jack Frias, a 12 year old rock climber said he was inspired to get into rock climbing by the television show, Ninja Warrior. Prior to border closures, Frias was climbing at an American Ninja Warrior training gym.

"I personally enjoy the different moves of the climbs and the problem solving aspects," Frias said. "It works you out mentally and physically as well."

Knowing Sport Climbing is now included as an Olympic sport, Frias said he would consider it 'an amazing achievement' if he were accepted.

Bob Mero, a member of Windsor Rock Gym said he expects Sport Climbing will draw more people to it.

"People are going to start taking a little more interest in it Maybe it won't be an obscure sport but more front and centre," Mero said.

He said the gym is a great place to learn because it offers different routes and levels for new rock climbers.