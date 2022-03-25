Sign of help on Windsor's Riverfront hopes to steer people away from crisis

It might not look like much, but local mental health experts hope a pink sign along Windsor's Riverfront will help people in a time of distress.

And it's one that Windsor resident and suicide survivor Tina Szymczak said made her "emotional."

"I've sat at the river myself and contemplated ending my life going into the river and so seeing that sign and knowing that it might stop even one person from going down that path was really powerful," Szymczak said.

Located at the end of the concrete walkout by the foot of the Ambassador Bridge, the sign is currently the only visible form of crisis help along that portion of the Detroit River.

The Canadian Mental Health Association's (CMHA) Windsor-Essex branch and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, who spearheaded getting the sign up, said the location was identified as one of high risk by Windsor Police.

The idea for the sign was adopted from a Roots of Hope suicide prevention project by the Mental Health Commission of Canada. It was installed by the City of Windsor on Dec. 31, 2021.

Tina Szymczak lives in Windsor and is a suicide survivor. (Submitted by Tina Szymczak)

"[The sign] can't hurt, it can only help," said CMHA's director of communications Kim Willis.

"It's letting people know in that moment if they're struggling that there are supports available. It's also bringing suicide into the mainstream and having those conversations that there shouldn't be stigma attached to discussing those negative thoughts or thought patterns."

And Szymczak said she believes it can be life-saving in a time of need.

"There are some people that don't have anyone in their life that can help them and just seeing that sign ... I think it's very concrete, something in the heat of the moment, being right there right in front of you," she said.

Kim Willis, directors of communications and mental health promotion for Windsor Essex branch of Canadian Mental Health Association. (Jason Viau/CBC)

There are no logos indicating who the sign is connected to or what crisis supports will be on the other end of the line, but the simplicity of it is what Willis said their Suicide Awareness Coalition thought would be best.

She said the coalition thought organizational branding might discourage people from reaching out, if they previously had a bad experience.

Mental health strained during pandemic

The sign has arrived during a global pandemic, which has widely led to an increased need for mental health support.

Although, contrary to what was expected, early data shows that in many parts of the country death by suicide did not increase during the pandemic.

In Ontario, preliminary data provided by the Office of the Chief Coroner shows a decrease of 124 deaths by suicide in 2020, compared to 2019.

And that downward trend is consistent with what Windsor-Essex saw. In 2020, early data reports that 32 people died by suicide compared to 49 in 2019.

Work is underway to have similar signs installed in other areas. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

But Willis said suicide statistics aren't always an accurate picture, as some may not be reported and situations like drug overdoses may not be included.

While overdoses are not always ruled as a suicide, Willis said mental health issues can often lead people to use substances.

But with the ongoing struggle of mental health well known in the last few years, when asked whether this measure is coming late, Willis said "absolutely."

"I agree that there's probably a lot of things we could do that seem so easy and, 'why didn't I think of that before?' but it's just cause no one has kind of dotted the Is and crossed the Ts and made those connections," she said, adding this was a short term initiative that the organization felt it could readily act on.

And Szymczak said while it would have been "nice to have a long time ago," it's good to at least have it now.

More signs heading to the region

And while it may be the first, Willis said it's not the last.

She said her team has been in contact with VIA Rail about placing similar signs along railroad crossings and that they would also want to include more outside of LCBOs or bar locations.

Szymczak said it would also be good to have billboards along Dougall Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

"I think that that could reach people that were not even aware that they're driving home and having these thoughts and that could totally turn their life around," she said.