Volunteers at Windsor charity give away free meals every 40 days

Mohamad Saleh is the butcher and manager of Prince House Restaurant in Windsor. The restaurant helps hand out free meals to the Windsor community members like Chadi Takche, who was grateful to receive the dish of rice and qima, a mix of beans and meat.

A group of Windsor residents have been giving back to the community regularly.

For the past three years, volunteers with the Imam Hussain Foundation hand out meals every 40 days to commemorate the sacrifice of Husayn ibn Ali, a historical religious figure in Islam. The meals are prepared at the foundation building and handed out at Prince House Restaurant.

"This is just to remind us of what they went through and the hunger that they went through during that time," said Chadi Takche, who received a free meal at the restaurant.

Wednesday's meal was qima, a mix of beans and meat, along with rice.

Some people took multiple meals so they could provide one to each member of their family. Others brought pots so they could fill them with qima.

Meals were being handed out at Prince House Restaurant until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Ammr Al-Tamer, the owner of the restaurant, said he would personally deliver at least 10 meals to Street Help so they could provide for their clients.

The rest would be delivered to homeless people in downtown Windsor.