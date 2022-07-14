Response to complaint about psychiatrist following son's death 'unacceptable,' says parent

A grieving Chatham mother is disappointed in the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) after filing a complaint over her son's care before he died.

Robert Martin died by suicide in his family home in April after years of struggling with mental illness. The 26-year old had been seeing a psychiatrist regularly through the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA), and was treated by that doctor during an involuntary hospital stay in January.

Martin had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder and, later, substance abuse (for use of caffeine drinks and marijuana) that may have contributed to psychotic episodes.

His mother Leonie VanPuymbroeck believes that his doctor should have done more to save his life.

"This is unacceptable," she said of the ruling dated October 3.

She alleged that the doctor was insensitive to Martin, that the doctor discharged Martin sooner than he should have, and that Martin's request for a new doctor was ignored.

Decision from CPSO

According to the decision letter by the Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee of the CPSO which VanPuymbroeck shared with CBC, the committee issued advice to the doctor on "improved communication, responsiveness and professionalism."

He was advised to improve his practices around record keeping and documentation around his clinical decision making. He was also asked to improve his responses to concerns expressed in nursing notes and by family members' requests for discussion, especially in high-risk patients.

"We're just giving him advice to do better? Write better charts? Be more professional? I mean, really?" VanPuymbroeck asked incredulously.

CBC News is not naming Martin's psychiatrist because no patient issues have been noted in the physician's public register profile through the CPSO.

Robert Martin is remembered as smart, funny, empathetic and kind. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

In response to VanPuymbroeck's concern that Martin's request for a new doctor was refused, according to the CPSO letter, the doctor claimed he was not aware of the request, even though it had been noted in two nursing notes which the doctor was copied on.

"The committee is dismayed by his response," the letter stated, noting that this suggested the doctor's review of charting wasn't as comprehensive as it needed to be.

As for the doctor's alleged insensitivity, the committee stated it was difficult to tell for sure what took place, but it did note that this complaint followed a "similar pattern" to previous complaints filed against the doctor around communication.\

The committee also stated that the doctor's history of prior complaints was "not significant" in this decision.

'It's been rough'

VanPuymbroeck is considering appealing the decision.

"I'm not saying the ... outcome would have been different for Robert. I'm just saying, how about we hold the people accountable for some of these things so that the patients going forward have better care have better care?" she said.

Martin is remembered as smart, funny, empathetic and kind.

His loss has taken a tremendous toll on the family, VanPuymbroeck explained.

"It's been rough," she said.

Following Robert's death, CKHA launched an internal review and took action to improve on some of its mental health care services.

CBC asked for comment from the CKHA in response to the CPSO's decision, but the hospital has not replied.