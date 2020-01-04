Windsor residents concerned over state of Alton C. Parker Park

Windsor resident Michael Kozma lived in public housing near Alton C. Parker Park for 17 years starting around the age of three.

Kozma fondly remembers playing in the space with friends, enjoying the playground, shooting hoops on a basketball court that he says "had 100 kids in it every single day" and even playing on a water slide in the park.

Now, however, Kozma says the sight of Alton C. Parker Park breaks his heart.

"There's been no work done here in 20 years," he said, while pointing to an aged bench that was "put in when I was three years old."

And Kozma's not the only Windsorite concerned about the state of the park.

Residents point to sights like this aged bench covered in moss as examples of Alton C. Parker Park's need for better maintenance. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Connie Vozza has lived near Alton C. Parker Park for approximately 15 years. She remembers the park as a local attraction that was full of people during summer and was busy even during parts of winter.

"It's not an attraction anymore," she said. "And the parks department doesn't seem to want to put anything into it, other than right now they're fixing up the one building that took care of the water and everything like that."

Vozza said she too feels sad about the current state of Alton C. Parker Park.

Windsor resident Connie Vozza has lived near Alton C. Parker Park for approximately 15 years. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"With a park, you'd think that people would want to go there," she said. "But they don't, because … people don't think that there's anything to do in this area."

Fixes coming over next few years, says city parks manager

While some residents are frustrated about Alton C. Parker Park, James Chacko, senior manager of parks and recreation with the City of Windsor, says that fixes are on their way.

"Alton Parker is a neighbourhood park and the playground structure in it is scheduled to be replaced within the next three to five years," he said. "All of our playgrounds are on an approximately 20-year life cycle, so that allows us to replace six units or so per year, so that each unit is replaced over a 20-year period."

According to Chacko, Alton C. Parker Park's renovations will take place between 2022 and 2024.

Chacko also acknowledged concerns regarding the state of the park, describing the space's lack of noticeable upgrades as "typical."

James Chacko, senior manager of parks and recreation with the City of Windsor, says Alton C. Parker Park will be home to a new playground within the next three to five years. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"Sometimes, some of our parks, just in terms of how the ongoing maintenance is, things from time to time are not kept up quite to the standard as we would all hope," he said.

Nonetheless, Chacko reiterated that Windsor parks tends to receive major upgrades "really only once every 25 to 30 years."

Chacko said approximately 25 parks are set to receive new playground between 2022 and 2024.

"Unfortunately, you have to be a little patient with that," he said. "It's certainly not that Alton Parker has been forgotten, it's just a function of how things are."

The City of Windsor recently unveiled 27 parks with brand new playground structures.