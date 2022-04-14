Windsorites share tips ahead of Boston Marathon

For the first time since the pandemic hit, runners from Windsor will be able to easily travel to the U.S. for the famous Boston Marathon.

The pandemic disrupted the last two events, and now the marathon is back on for its usual date this Monday.

But those wishing to join in must qualify first.

"I finally qualified in 2020, but as everyone knows, everything fell by the wayside," said Windsorite Tony Chau. "The Boston Marathon, it's the grand daddy of big marathons, everyone wants to do it."

Chau ran last year virtually, and is looking forward to his first Boston Marathon in person. But he admits that due to the popularity, many people don't qualify for the run.

He and a group of about 20 runners from the area are heading to the event together.

"It's amazing, the support the camaraderie we have with our friends and runners, I wouldn't have it any other way," he said.

Rose LaFlamme said she won't be running the marathon this year, after she was hit by a truck training for a different marathon. She's still going to support her friends.

"I don't give up," she said. "I never lose that hope."

LaFlamme said she's working hard to achieve her goal of running the race next year.

George Drew is looking forward to his ninth race on Monday.

"It's always exciting, it's always a challenge it's a beast course," said Drew, who is also a relator working with LaFlamme.

"I love seeing people qualifying for the first time because it's a real magical experience when you've been trying to, you know, working all the years up to get to that point where you have a base to do it."

Drew said Boston is a particularly challenging run because of changing weather conditions, from cold drafts coming off the water to hot unexpected temperatures.

"For me it's to stay healthy and get through the course," he said.

"And see my friends finish, which is really exciting for me."