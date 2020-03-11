This Windsor, Ont. resident hasn't showered at home in 10 days to protest new public library rules

Windsor, Ont. resident and social justice advocate Brandon Bailey hasn't showered at home in 10 days, instead relying on public restrooms and a dirty sock to stay clean.

Bailey's decision is a way of protesting the Windsor Public Library's (WPL) new code of conduct that he and others believe unfairly discriminates against people experiencing homelessness.

In addition to bans on vaping, smoking and certain kinds of cellphone-use, the WPL's new customer code of conduct includes stipulations outlining that patrons can't sleep, emit offensive smells, or bring more than three bags, suitcases, backpacks or boxes.

"Any person who can read between the lines knows that it was directed at people experiencing homelessness," Bailey said. "We're told it wasn't, but yes."

Over the course of the past 10 days, Bailey said he's relied on restrooms at Windsor city hall, the Windsor International Transit Terminal and even a stall at Toronto's Union Station to keep clean.

"I'm just using my dirty socks," he said. "You just wash it out twice, third time you would put the soap on it. I am using the same dirty sock over and over, so it's not dirty anymore … I don't have to wash it out as much each time."

And though he's successfully managed to stay clean, Bailey said a fear of security guards and potential punishment are why he "chickened out" of using more public places to wash his body.

"When you're in the bathroom, you're sitting there having to worry, is security going to come in? Are they going to kick me out? Am I going to be barred from this property?" he said. "And that's as myself, being somebody who doesn't look like they're experiencing homelessness — the stereotypical look."

Additionally, Bailey said he's only relying on publicly funded bathrooms, rather than restaurant or business bathrooms available to paying customers.

"If I'm somebody who doesn't have any money, I wouldn't be allowed to use the bathrooms inside these establishments," he said.

Bailey explained that his goal is to simply raise awareness about the WPL's new rules, adding that the fear that comes with not being able to shower in a private space is "dehumanizing [and] stigmatizing."

"No human should ever have to feel that way," he said.

John Ryan, a Windsor resident who has experienced homelessness for the past three years, said he supports Bailey's protest.

"The new policy by the library, it's putting into place feelings people have, and it's making it official," Ryan said. "There's really nowhere to go for a homeless person. You can go to a Tim Hortons, you can go to McDonald's, you can go to other businesses, but you're kind of constrained by how much money you have to spend, how long you can stay and how long you're welcome there."

Ryan added that Bailey cares and is empathetic towards individuals experiencing homelessness.

"There used to be an attitude where we're going to try to help people up and raise people," Ryan said. "And now it seems there's a kind of a backlash against that, and it's more like it's a problem to be controlled and a problem to be eradicated."

Bailey had a meeting planned on Wednesday with WPL CEO Kitty Pope, but instead spoke with Adam Craig and Christine Rideout-Arkell — two public service managers — because Pope was unable to attend.

Bailey said he was told that the library could possibly look into changing the language used in the code of conduct, though Pope would still make the final call.

According to Bailey, very little of substance came from his meeting with Craig and Rideout-Arkell, adding that he'll likely continue with his strike.