Watch City of Windsor's Remembrance Day ceremony
Only pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials and few other participants will be on site for Windsor's Remembrance Day ceremony due to the pandemic. CBC Windsor is streaming this year's Remembrance Day ceremony live.
Officials do not want spectators to gather at Windsor's cenotaph due to COVID-19
The City of Windsor has partnered with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee to host a scaled back Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in downtown Windsor.
Since only pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials and a few other participants will be on site due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC Windsor is streaming it here.
WATCH: Tap on the player below to watch the ceremony. Click here if you're having trouble seeing the live stream.
