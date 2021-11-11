Windsor remembers: A look at Remembrance Day across the city
Thursday morning ceremony took place in-person this year
After the Remembrance Day ceremony went online only in 2020 due to the pandemic, Windsorites were able to mark the occasion in person this year.
At the city's ceremony on Thursday morning, Silver Cross mother Theresa Charbonneau was among those who addressed the crowd.
She spoke of the many sacrifices of soldiers, giving a speech she called, "The price of war, the cost of freedom."
"They serve, they protect, they defend. And they do it willingly, whenever they're called upon, and without complaint. So, for the price paid and the cost borne for our continued freedom, let us remember," said Charbonneau, whose son Cpl. Andrew Grenon died in the line of duty in 2008.
Wreaths from various local organizations were laid at the cenotaph at City Hall Square — which bears the inscription "their name liveth for evermore" — and pilots with the Canadian Aviation Museum did a fly-over.
The City of Windsor livestreamed the event for those unable to attend in person.
Retirement home displays poppies
Over at Devonshire Retirement Residence, Remembrance Day was marked with an outdoor display in honour of those who served.
The lawn was decked out in homemade poppies created by residents, staff and community members including students at F.W. Begley School.
According to the retirement home, the school contributed about 300 poppies to the display, each containing a student's message of thanks.
A sweet fundraiser
One business owner in Windsor is supporting the Royal Canadian Legion this Remembrance Day.
Riverside Pie Cafe has been making poppy cookies for the last four years in support of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 in Riverside. The fundraiser usually generates around $1,000 a year.
This year, 450 of the sugar cookies has been sold, according to business owner Olivia Ryan.
They are available at a cost of $3.
With files from Darrin Di Carlo
