Windsor announces $60K fund to help arts community amid COVID-19

The City of Windsor has relaunched the Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund (ACHF), offering $60,000 worth of grant money as a means of helping support local artists whose livelihoods have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Projects eligible for funding must be made available online and can encompass a range of live performances, including music, theatre, spoken word, as well as online classes, workshops and tutorials.

Non-live projects are also eligible to receive funding, but must be available to access, download or share online, and will be hosted on the City of Windsor's ACHF section.

Artists can receive a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,000.

"We want to make sure that we try and get money out quickly to these artists to help support them during this time," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, during a Facebook Live on Wednesday.

Once projects have been selected and are ready for exhibit, the City of Windsor — and Dilkens — will promote artists on social media, as well as through the #YQGStandsStrong hashtag.

In the meantime, Dilkens said Windsorites can continue to support the arts through donations, sharing resources, purchasing artwork online, participating in artist livestreams, as well as by sharing stories "about your favourite artists and arts organizations."

Applications open on Friday, April 17 and close on Friday, April 24. Funded projects must be available to the public between May 1 and June 30.

Artists who received ACHF funding in 2020 Round 1 are still eligible to apply.