'Much more accurate' live wait times on Windsor Regional Hospital website

Residents can now check the live wait times of Windsor Regional Hospital's two campuses before heading out the door.

WRH launched the system two months ago as part of its command centre initiative to improve the flow of patients throughout the hospital system.

Jeff Theriault, manager of the Ouellette campus, said the hospital has published wait times before, but they weren't as accurate.

This new system uses historical data, combined with the volumes at each location and the acuity levels of patients for a "much more accurate" prediction.

People can access the system through the homepage of the Windsor Regional Hospital website.

People can access live wait times at either hospital location on the Windsor Regional Hospital website. (Windsor Regional Hospital)

"It empowers the patients in the community to make an educated decision on where they want to go," said Theriault.

There are also other components as part of the patient flow system, which alerts the hospital command centre when a bed is available for another patient.