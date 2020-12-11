Windsor Regional Hospital cancelling non-urgent surgeries

Windsor Regional Hospital has made what it called a "difficult but necessary" decision to cancel some surgeries as its facilities grapple with the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital said Friday that non-urgent procedures that require a bed will be postponed as of Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 patients in hospital and a "potentially critical" shortage of acute-care beds.

Day surgeries are going ahead, and OBGYN procedures and cancer surgeries have been prioritized along with emergency or urgent surgery.

Anyone affected will be contacted, the hospital said.

"We will continue to reassess our capacity for surgeries based on volumes on a regular basis," Dr. Wassim Saad, the hospital's chief of staff, said in a statement.

"We are doing our best to keep bed capacity available as our patient volumes increase during the second wave of this COVID-19 pandemic, while also conserving our hospital resources for the most urgent needs."

CEO David Musyj said at a board meeting Thursday that six COVID-19 patients at the hospital have died within three days.

He also said there is a record 28 patients in hospital with COVID-19, nine of which are in the ICU.

Windsor-Essex reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and the active case total rose to 620.