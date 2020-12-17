Windsor Regional Hospital to use rapid COVID-19 tests within facility

Windsor Regional Hospital is rolling out rapid testing for patients within the hospital.

The new test provides results within an hour, the hospital said in a statement Thursday.

Up to 200 patients can be tested per week, which the hospital said is the maximum possible due to an international supply shortage.

"Due to the limited supplies, rapid testing will focus on in-patients in hospital who need to be tested to confirm whether they have recovered from the virus, or acquired it," the hospital said.

"The testing can also be used for critical and emergency patients, with need determined by our medical staff."

Staff have been trained on the new system, and tests have been conducted to verify its accuracy, the hospital said.

The testing instrument, made by the company GeneXpert, can also be used to test for some other viruses such as influenza A and B.

The hospital said rapid testing will allow staff to better allocate patient beds so that COVID-19 patients don't mix with those who are virus-free. It will also mean faster decisions on unit transfers and the level of personal protective equipment staff must wear when treating a patient.

82 suspected COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Windsor

The announcement comes as dozens of people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, and even more hospital patients are suspected of having the illness.

There are currently 82 suspected, but not yet confirmed, cases of COVID-19 cases in Windsor hospitals, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

As of Thursday, the health unit said there are 60 people in hospital with COVID-19 throughout the region, with 12 patients in intensive care units.