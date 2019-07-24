New chief at Windsor Regional focused on clinical care, recruitment

Windsor Regional Hospital's new chief of staff took over his position this week.

Dr. Wassim Saad is an internal medicine specialist who has been practicing medicine since 2005. He graduated in 1997 from the University of Windsor and went to medical school in Ottawa.

Saad has acted as the division head of internal medicine at the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital and founded the Rapid Assessment and Management Program for cancer screening.

Having grown up in Leamington, Ont., Saad is no stranger to the needs of Windsor-Essex. He sat down with Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette to talk about his new role.

As chief of staff, what are your key responsibilities?

The chief is responsible ultimately for the clinical care provided in the hospital. They make recommendations to the board on how clinical care is to be provided. Everything in the hospital that happens is that person's responsibility.

What are some of your priorities?

There's a couple of priorities now. Our region went through realignment in 2013 and now we have two sites operating. As you can imagine, there's a lot of problems you don't have at one site when you're operating out of two sites. You try to standardize care from one location to another. For many years the care was very fragmented and very different. When we do end up in a single acute care facility, the care will be seamless.

How difficult has it been to adjust to that merger?

For some fields it's been relatively easy, but for a lot of the services — for example cardiac care — we can only help at one site. We have obstetrics and pediatrics at the Met site but not at the Ouellette Campus.

How badly do we need a new hospital?

Very badly. It's no secret that our facilities are outdated. One hospital is 80, 85 years old. One hospital is over 100 years old. There's a lot of wear and tear, a lot of upkeep. You have doctors on call who have to go back and forth, so it puts a tremendous amount of stress on our medical staff. A lot of the problems we have now instantly disappear when you're under one roof.

Does it matter, medically speaking, where that building is located?

No. You could put the hospital in the Detroit River and all the doctors would be there to see patients. But it does need to get built and the more we debate the more we delay. We've already passed major hurdles to get to this stage. Now we're ready to go, we just need the go ahead from the ministry. The more we argue about the location, the more there will be a delay. That's one thing from a medical perspective that we don't want.

One of your goals is to attract new talent and expand research opportunities.

The strength of the organization is in the physicians who deliver clinical care and it's hard sometimes to recruit people to Windsor. I'm here because I have a vested interest in the community, but trying to recruit talent when you don't have a lot of resources is hard. Under the promise of a new acute care facility, then you can try to go out there and recruit the best talent out there to come to our community.

Why has it been so difficult?

People like to practice where they live and where they're comfortable, where they grew up. One of the successes in Windsor has been the satellite medical school. Students and residents came to the area, lived here for four years, and fell in love with the area and decided to stay. That had an impact on reducing our shortage of family physicians. Opening people's eyes to what can be done here will help.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.