Windsor Regional Hospital reopens Met Campus test site for asymptomatic students, staff

Windsor Regional Hospital is reopening its Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre to provide asymptomatic testing to students and school staff next week.

The assessment centre will reopen on April 13 and April 15, to provide the testing during the April school break for anyone who wants it, as was requested by the province. The assessment centre closed in March.

The location will be staffed by Erie Shores HealthCare and Essex-Windsor EMS Community Response and Stabilization Team.

Tests can be booked online at the Windsor Regional Hospital's website.

Medical Laboratories of Windsor is also helping with regional testing needs by expanding the hours of its assessment centre in LaSalle, located at 5841 Malden Rd. This location is testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette COVID-19 Assessment Centre remains open for symptomatic people and so does Erie Shores HealthCare's COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Leamington.

Asymptomatic testing is also available on Saturday at École secondaire L'Essor, located at 13605 St Gregory's Rd. in Tecumseh. Only members of a select number of schools in the N8N postal code, who do not have COVID-19 symptoms, can receive a rapid test.

Schools eligible for testing include:

École secondaire catholique l'Essor.

St. Peter Catholic School.

Tecumseh Vista Academy Elementary and Secondary schools.

St. Pius X Catholic School.

École secondaire de Lamothe-Cadillac.

École élémentaire St-Antoine.

St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School.

École élémentaire L'envolée.

A.V. Graham Public School.

École élémentaire Ste-Marguerite d'Youville.

D.M. Eagle Public School.

No positive tests so far in Windsor-Essex students

According to the provincial website for asymptomatic targeted school testing, of the 363 tests performed so far in the region, no Windsor-Essex students have tested positive.

The data is under the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, but covers students from the four local boards.