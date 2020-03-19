Windsor Regional Hospital's HIV program marks 30 years

The HIV care program at Windsor Regional Hospital is now 30 years old, and in that time, things have changed dramatically for patients.

The clinic opened on Oct. 15, 1991, at the Met Campus in the southwestern Ontario city. The program, currently located at 1275 Walker Rd., offers treatment to people with HIV-AIDS, along with testing.

Dr. Jeff Cohen was one of the clinic's founders. In an interview with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Friday, he reflected on those dark days when HIV was a new — and untreatable — virus.

"At that time, AIDS was a death sentence. If you were HIV-positive, you were inevitably going to develop AIDS, which is the final stages of that infection, and you were going to die of it."

There was a time when, if you had a positive HIV test, you were probably going develop AIDS and die. Happily that has changed. And that's thanks in some measure to the HIV care program at the Windsor Regional Hospital. Dr. Jeff Cohen is one of the people who put that program together thirty years ago. He'll talk about how far we've come in HIV treatment

On top of that, there was the stigma surrounding HIV-AIDS and the groups disproportionately affected, such as gay men and injection drug users.

"It was grim not just because of how devastating the disease itself was, but also because of society's attitude towards people who would acquire this infection," he said.

Cohen said about half the clinic's patients would die every year before effective drug treatments for the virus were developed.

But those drugs — for those who have access to them — have changed everything, giving patients the possibility of a normal lifespan, along with the inability to transmit the virus to others.

"We've gone from ... HIV infection being a death sentence to a chronic illness that you can live with, and live with pretty well if you can adjust your life to accommodate one pill once a day," said Cohen.