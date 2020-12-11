Health unit investigating cluster of COVID-19 cases at Windsor Regional Hospital Met Campus

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a cluster of four COVID-19 cases in staff members at Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan campus.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the health unit said it is looking into the cases as all infected staff work on one floor at the hospital.

"The investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with hospital administrators and the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) team to determine the source of transmission and the potential risk to staff and patients," the statement reads.

The statement continues to say that due to privacy concerns, the health unit cannot publicly disclose further details on the cases or the number of close contacts at the hospitals.

The statement did not say whether this is considered an outbreak at this time.

This news comes after 111 COVID-19 cases were reported for the region Friday, with 90 under investigation.

Of the region's 24 outbreaks, one is at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Hospital.