Health unit investigating cluster of COVID-19 cases at Windsor Regional Hospital Met Campus
Four staff members have COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a cluster of four COVID-19 cases in staff members at Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan campus.
In a statement Friday afternoon, the health unit said it is looking into the cases as all infected staff work on one floor at the hospital.
"The investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with hospital administrators and the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) team to determine the source of transmission and the potential risk to staff and patients," the statement reads.
The statement continues to say that due to privacy concerns, the health unit cannot publicly disclose further details on the cases or the number of close contacts at the hospitals.
The statement did not say whether this is considered an outbreak at this time.
This news comes after 111 COVID-19 cases were reported for the region Friday, with 90 under investigation.
Of the region's 24 outbreaks, one is at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Hospital.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.