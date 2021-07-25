Windsor Regional Hospital campuses flood for the second time this month

Staff are assessing the damage after Windsor Regional Hospital's two main campuses flooded for the second time this month following heavy rainfall.

In a news release Sunday, the hospital said that after Saturday night's rainfall, the Emergency Department entrance, some procedure rooms, the front lobby, the ground level of the Cancer Centre, shipping and receiving, and the kitchen and hallways in the Diagnostic Imaging area of the Met Campus have flooded.

The flooding in the Diagnostic Imaging area is being reviewed, according to the hospital.

Meanwhile, at the Ouellette Campus, water flooded into the Cardiac Catheterization Lab. This lab has been closed since July 16, due to flooding from heavy rainfall that took place then. At the time, flooding was in the basement area where equipment was stored.

The Cardiac Catheterization Lab was scheduled to reopen Monday, but the hospital said it will now need to review those plans.

Multiple hallways and the kitchen at the Ouellette Campus were also impacted.

The hospital said it will provide more details once the damage is assessed.