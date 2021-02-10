Windsor Regional Hospital eases visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline

Windsor Regional Hospital is relaxing its visitor policy, but with some limitations.

The move comes as the hospital sees a big reduction in the number of COVID-19 patients. There are now 16 COVID patients at the hospital and 11 in the ICU.

"That's the lowest we've seen in weeks," said the hospital's communications director Steve Erwin. "Along with the rescinding of some outbreaks that had been called at the hospital on several floors ... positive cases of COVID in our community — this gave us the opportunity to look at visitor restrictions and ease them a little bit."

The hospital has been closed to visitors, with some exceptions, since early December.

It will now allow one essential visitor for a patient, once per day, in one specified time slot. A maximum of two essential visitors may be chosen by the patient to rotate during the patients' stay in hospital. However, only one of the essential visitors may visit each day and only in one time slot.

Visitors will still have to wear medical grade masks and face shields when visiting the patients.

The following are some of the limitations for visits:

TIME SLOTS

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

6p.m. to 8 p.m. (except critical care units).

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (critical care units only).

ESSENTIAL VISITORS INCLUDE

Those who are visiting/accompanying a patient who is dying or very ill.

A parent/guardian of a youth who is a patient, support person for a pregnant patient in labour.

Visitors of patients who need physical assistance.

Visitors providing essential support to a patient.

ESSENTIAL VISITORS WILL BE RESTRICTED IF THEY:

Are less than 18 years of age (some exceptions apply).

Are symptomatic.

Have been outside of Canada in the last 14 days.

Have tested positive for COVID-19 (and are not resolved cases).

Have had close contact with a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19.

Visiting a patient with COVID-19 still not allowed

While most patients can receive visitors, those who are positive with COVID-19 still aren't allowed any. It's a restriction that's upsetting for Montana Hannona, as her husband Hani has been in hospital with COVID-19 since Jan. 13.

She said he needs her to visit because he is having trouble communicating with the nurses and needs someone to support him.

"When I call and talk to my husband, he is complaining that 'I am stressed, I'm having anxiety here,'" she said.

Erwin is sympathetic but said they can't risk visitors getting COVID from the patients.

"We all know how dangerous COVID-19 can be, and the further we can reduce the opportunity for spread of the virus, it's better for everyone involved," he said.

Hannona pledges she would wear all the necessary protective gear. She is gathering names on a petition to send to provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott and others to get the restrictions lifted.

"I think this is a constitutional right that humans should be treated fairly and equally, and I just feel that they're treating this COVID as a leprosy disease," she said.

The new visitor policy comes into effect Wednesday.