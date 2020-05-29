Windsor Regional Hospital prepares for influenza season, hoping COVID-19 precautions will help

This morning, a two-day drive thru COVID-19 testing blitz will take place at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

It the first of a number of additional testing opportunities that will be happening in Windsor over the next few weeks before a second assessment centre opens up at the Met campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

While the novel coronavirus is still a top priority, flu season is just around the corner, and Windsor Regional Hospital is preparing for what may come.

"We do know that once you have two viruses in the community at the same time, infection rates sometimes go up and the severity of infections can be much higher," said Dr. Wassim Saad, chief of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital.

"And we are ready for it as we have been throughout this pandemic by having capacity in the hospital, having the frontline staff ready to care for patients if needed, and again sending the message out to the public as we did with coronavirus."

Saad said that flu season in the Southern Hemisphere hasn't been as bad as it has in previous years, likely due to the increased safety measures — like hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings — that have already been established due to COVID-19.

Dr. Wassim Saad is chief of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital. He says this year's flu season in the Southern Hemisphere was relatively milder compared to years past. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

What might become a problem for people is differentiating between COVID-19 and influenza symptoms.

"If you have very mild symptoms again you can get tested because it's going to be hard to know whether you have influenza or coronavirus," said Saad.

"And given the fact that we're in the middle of a pandemic you should get tested where under normal circumstances we would tell people there's no need to get tested for influenza because there is no no cure for it."

When the pandemic first began, the hospital — like many others across Canada — increased capacity for an influx of COVID-19 patients by limiting surgeries.

Saad said the hospital does have capacity at this time, but not as much as it did a few months ago.

"We did learn from that experience that we were able to create quite a bit of capacity going from over 100 per cent down to about 30 or 40 per cent within a matter of a week or two," he said.

LISTEN | Hear more from Dr. Saad about what to expect for flu season this year:

Dr. Wassim Saad, the chief of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, talks with Windsor Morning host Robin Brown about COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season. 8:34

"So we would be able to create capacity if we needed to. We just haven't emptied out our hospital the way we did before the pandemic because again we're hoping for a milder flu season."

For those looking for a COVID-19 test, it's available Monday, August 24 and Tuesday, August 25 outside the St. Clair College Sportsplex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.