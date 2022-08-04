63 people test positive for COVID-19 in Windsor Regional Hospital outbreaks

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital has grown and dozens of patients are affected, the hospital says.

In a media release Thursday, the hospital said that eight units ⁠— five at the Met Campus and three at the Ouellette Campus ⁠— are in outbreak.

In total, 63 patients have tested positive, the majority of whom are not showing symptoms, according to the hospital.

Last Friday, the hospital said there were 39 people testing positive and outbreaks on seven units.

To reduce transmission, the hospital is limiting patients to two fully vaccinated visitors.

Anyone discharged from the hospital is being asked to self-isolate.