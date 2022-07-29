Windsor Regional Hospital says discharged patients should isolate amid COVID-19 outbreaks
There are outbreaks on 5 units at the Met Campus, 2 at Ouellette Campus
Windsor Regional Hospital is telling discharged patients to self-isolate amid seven COVID-19 outbreaks between its two campuses.
In a media release on Friday, the hospital said that 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the outbreak units. The majority of the patients are asymptomatic and most of the transmission was between individuals sharing a room.
"Due to the volume of patients impacted by these outbreaks, we are recommending that anyone discharged from hospital self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge," the hospital said.
The outbreaks are taking place on the following units:
- At Met Campus on 7 North, 6 North, 5 North, 4 North and 4 West.
- At the Ouellette Campus on 7 East and 7 West.
The hospital says that it strongly recommends that anyone unvaccinated not visit the units under outbreak.
COVID-19 precautions are in effect including testing all patients upon admission to the hospital.
