Windsor Regional Hospital says discharged patients should isolate amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Windsor Regional Hospital is telling discharged patients to self-isolate amid seven COVID-19 outbreaks between its two campuses.

In a media release on Friday, the hospital said that 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the outbreak units. The majority of the patients are asymptomatic and most of the transmission was between individuals sharing a room.

"Due to the volume of patients impacted by these outbreaks, we are recommending that anyone discharged from hospital self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge," the hospital said.

The outbreaks are taking place on the following units:

At Met Campus on 7 North, 6 North, 5 North, 4 North and 4 West.

At the Ouellette Campus on 7 East and 7 West.

The hospital says that it strongly recommends that anyone unvaccinated not visit the units under outbreak.

COVID-19 precautions are in effect including testing all patients upon admission to the hospital.