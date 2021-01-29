Windsor COVID-19 assessment centre cuts hours as fewer people seek tests

Windsor Regional Hospital is cutting back hours at the Met Campus COVID-19 assessment centre because significantly fewer people are looking for tests.

As of Feb. 1, the testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays only. Previously, it was open seven days a week until 7 p.m.

The hospital anticipates same-day appointments will still be available after the change takes effect.

The Met campus assessment centre is one of three places in the region where anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested for the virus.

Another is located at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington, while Windsor Regional Hospital also has a testing centre at its Ouellette campus. The hours for the Ouellette assessment centre will remain unchanged, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Testing was expanded to the Met Campus in early December because of heightened demand as case counts soared in the region.

The hospital says demand peaked on Jan. 11, when more than 600 people were tested at Windsor Regional Hospital facilities.

In the past week and a half, fewer than 400 people per day have been swabbed.

The weakened demand for testing comes about seven weeks after the province placed Windsor-Essex under a lockdown. Restrictions were further tightened by a provincial shutdown effective on Boxing Day, and a stay-at-home order that took effect on Jan. 14.

COVID-19 case counts peaked in early January, but have been on a downward trajectory.

As of Thursday, there were just over 800 active cases in the region, roughly 2,000 fewer than two weeks ago.

The hospital says it will expand testing centre hours if demand rises once again.

"The consistently lower numbers of those seeking tests, alongside fewer individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days as reported by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, provides some evidence that recent lockdown measures in our community are having a positive impact in reducing viral transmission," Dr. Wassim Saad, the hospital's chief of staff, said in a news release.

Despite the recent trend, Windsor-Essex remains one of the biggest hot spots for the virus in the province.

The region has the second-highest cumulative case rate in Ontario, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.