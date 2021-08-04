Any unvaccinated staff at Windsor Regional Hospital to undergo regular COVID-19 testing

Windsor Regional Hospital says anyone working in its facilities, including employees, students and volunteers, will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

In a policy released Tuesday, the hospital said that the vast majority of its staff — nearly 90 per cent — are already vaccinated.

Those who are not vaccinated, don't want to declare their status or can't get vaccinated for a medical reason have to complete two rapid COVID-19 tests per week. Anyone who gets a positive result must immediately isolate and arrange for a regular test to confirm the results.

The hospital is asking employees to declare their vaccination status immediately. The new policy is effective Sept. 7, though the hospital cautions that it may change pending provincial guidance.

