Windsor Regional Hospital to transfer patients to Chatham, Sarnia amid COVID-19 surge

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to send patients to facilities elsewhere in Southwestern Ontario due to a lack of beds amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The hospital said it will begin to send patients to Sarnia and Chatham in order to create capacity.

Officials said in a statement they anticipate it could be as many as 20 patients this week.

The hospital, along with others in the region, has been warning that the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are threatening capacity within the system.

The hospital has already cancelled non-urgent surgeries.

Currently, there are 74 COVID-19-positive patients at Windsor Regional Hospital, which the hospital points out is much higher than the peak of 27 seen in the first wave of the pandemic.

Further, 15 to 20 of those patients require critical care.

The hospital says isolation requirements for COVID-19 patients pose a challenge because of the lack of private rooms at both facilities.

Karen Riddell, WRH chief nursing executive, said it hopes to keep the transfers to a minimum but it needs to prioritize patient safety and care.

"Our aging infrastructure cannot accommodate safe, quality care for all of our patients given the recent surge in

COVID-19 patients requiring admission to hospital and requiring isolation protocols," Riddell said in a statement.

Erie Shores Healthcare started transferring patients to Chatham and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare late last month.