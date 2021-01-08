Windsor hospital braces for post-holiday impact, extends COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours

As of Monday, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus will extend its hours of operation as it anticipates a "further increase" in swabbing demands after the holidays.

The Met Campus will be matching the hospital's Ouellette COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours starting next week, as hospital CEO David Musyj said they are already seeing the impact from the holidays and want to be prepared in meeting any further demand.

For now, the Met Assessment Centre operates Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. But by Jan. 11, it will run 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Musyj said they are able to do next day appointment rights now, but hope the extra hours will allow them to accommodate same day appointments.