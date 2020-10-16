Controversial land deal complete for Windsor mega-hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital officially owns the land at 42 and Con 9 for the new mega hospital. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/NMIO6b9ZCP">pic.twitter.com/NMIO6b9ZCP</a> —@cbcmolnar

Windsor Regional Hospital announced Friday that it has officially taken ownership of 60 acres of land for a new acute care hospital.The property is located at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession. The original purchase of sale was signed in 2015. The hospital said that the deal was closed after all conditions for the purchase were met, including zoning and approval from the provincial government."This development puts the future Windsor-Essex Hospitals System on solid ground," said David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, in a press release.The hospital also announced that farmer Frank Lafferty, whose sweet corn is a fixture on the property, has made a $50,000 donation toward the construction of the new hospital."Our family is very thankful to Windsor and Essex County's support of our business and would like to give back to the hospital," he said in a press release.