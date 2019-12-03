Windsor Regional Hospital CEO says community is 'at the start of the storm' when it comes to COVID-19

The head of Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) says he expects to start seeing hundreds of people admitted with COVID-19 symptoms, as the global pandemic continues to rage on.

Speaking with CBC Windsor News at 6pm host Chris Ensing on Friday, hospital president and CEO David Musyj said the region is "definitely at the start of the storm."

"What we've seen over the last three days out of our assessment centre is increased volumes, but also increased swabbing rates," he said, adding that 90 per cent of people who visit the COVID-19 testing centre at WRH qualify for swabbing — compared to 50 per cent just days ago.

"We are definitely entering the storm and we have to be ready for the community."

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO spokes with CBC Windsor News host Chris Ensing on April 3 to address the latest COVID-19 developments in the community. 14:13

Musyj also addressed concerns about a potential shortage of personal protective equipment raised by the Ontario Nurses Association in a letter obtained by CBC News, saying that he wasn't sure "where that's coming from."

"We have prepared since SARS with respect to pandemic planning and have always had a pandemic stock," he said. "To raise those types of issues at this moment is not appropriate, in my opinion, and it's not based in fact."

Still, Musyj acknowledged that his organization is "actively working on a day-to-day basis on replenishing our PPE and also looking at a bigger plan."

Protect yourself, protect your family, protect your community. - David Musyj, President and CEO, Windsor Regional Hospital

Thanks to the efforts of Liberal Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, Musyj said he's been in contact with a number of officials who "are working very hard to help facilitate that for us."

Musyj reiterated calls to remain indoors and self-isolate in order to protect all members of the community from spreading and contracting COVID-19.

"Make sure you have proper hygiene," he said. "Protect yourself, protect your family, protect your community."