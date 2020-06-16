Windsor Regional Hospital bombarded by calls to reschedule postponed surgeries

After receiving a "significant increase in calls" from patients rescheduling surgeries postponed by COVID-19, Windsor Regional Hospital is asking that people remain patient.

Hundreds of surgical procedures at Windsor Regional were pushed back in March when COVID-19 restrictions were enforced. On Tuesday, the hospital's chief of staff Wassim Saad said they are taking a "slow and incremental approach" to rescheduling elective and non-urgent surgeries and clinical procedures, along with programs and clinics.

"[We are] trying to get back to normal, at least at the hospital level," Saad told CBC News.

He added that a committee at the hospital will use an ethical framework to decide which patients to prioritize.

As per a government directive, hospitals must still reserve 10 per cent of their beds for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, but Windsor Regional is already at 85 per cent capacity.

As a result, the hospital said it will have to closely monitor surgery caseload and their reopening, so that "we don't over exceed our capacity," said Saad.

In the meantime, patients must wait to be directly contacted by their surgeon's office for a rescheduled surgery or appointment and are asked not to contact the hospital themselves.