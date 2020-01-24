Windsor Regional Hospital to use airborne infection isolation rooms if patient present coronavirus symptoms

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) will send patients who present coronavirus symptoms to a specialized airborne infection isolation room.

Steve Erwin, manager of corporate communications and government and community relations for WRH, said the hospital is also interviewing patients who present respiratory infection symptoms to find out if they've recently travelled to China.

"If they have been identified as having done that, then we would follow our routine practices," he said.

Hospital staff have also been instructed to wear gloves, gowns and face protection if the come into contact with any such patients.

At least 25 people have died in China as a result of the coronavirus. The City of Wuhan, the municipality at the centre of the outbreak, is currently under quarantine, as health officials work on better understanding the illness.

Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Thursday that several people in Canada are under observation for signs they may have contracted the illness. Nonetheless, Hajdu says the risk to Canadians remains low.

Steve Erwin said no patients at Windsor Regional Hospital have shown coronavirus symptoms.