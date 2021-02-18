2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital

In less than 24 hours, Windsor Regional Hospital has declared a second COVID-19 outbreak at its facility.

Five patients and one staff member on the hospital's 7 North Unit at the Met Campus have tested positive for the disease. This outbreak follows one declared Wednesday on the Ouellette Campus' Clinical Teaching Unit.

At this time, the hospital says three patients have tested positive, but other patients and staff are being tested.

The hospital had just been cleared of four outbreaks on the weekend, but is already fighting another two.

