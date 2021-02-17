Windsor Regional Hospital receives new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Windsor Regional Hospital says 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine have arrived.

It's the hospital's fourth shipment since it began immunizing residents against COVID-19 in December, and it comes after more than a month without receiving any of the product due to delays affecting the Canadian supply.

The hospital says more than 7,000 people have received an initial shot, and second doses for those individuals are expected to be complete by Sunday.

"The goal is to complete the 'immediate priority' groups as set by the province by the end of February 2021 and be able to start on the 'next priority' starting in early March 2021," hospital president David Musyj said in a statement.

On Sunday, the province released a document identifying which groups are next in line to receive their shots as part of the first phase of the vaccination rollout.

The immediate priority includes staff and essential caregivers in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, some health care workers and Indigenous adults in remote and high-risk communities.

The priorities after those groups include people over 80 and adults receiving chronic home care.

The Pfizer vaccine is one of two approved for use in Canada. The second product, made by Moderna, is being used by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit for vaccinations at seniors' facilities.

So far, 9,888 people in Windsor-Essex have received the required two doses of either COVID-19 vaccine.