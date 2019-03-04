Windsor Regional asks Attorney General about safe 'access zone' application

In the face of a petition to keep anti-abortion protesters away from Windsor Regional Hospital, the hospital's board of directors is now asking the province how to apply for a safe "access zone" and how long that process would take.

WRH is not committing to an application, but it has sent a letter to the Attorney General of Ontario on Monday to inquire about the bubble-zone protection under the Safe Access to Abortion Services Act.

Since receiving a petition from Feminists For Action Windsor, the hospital said it has already done some "due diligence" by looking at what other hospitals across the province are doing, getting feedback from its front-line employees and reading the legislation.

The law provides a safe access zone that begins at the property line. Hospitals have to apply for an extension beyond that radius.

"The protesters have always stayed on Tecumseh Road and protested in front of the hospital on public sidewalks," according to Rosemary Petrakos, clinical vice president for WRH.

She said from the hospital's standpoint, they have "not heard of any issues between the groups, or the groups have not brought anything forward."

Windsor Regional Hospital has drafted this map to indicate what a 150-metre bubble zone would look like. (Submitted by Windsor Regional Hospital)

The hospital notes Tecumseh Road is 100 metres from the front entrance.

WRH also said no hospitals that have applied for a 150-metre access zone have been approved anywhere in the province.

"In the meantime, the status quo will be maintained," said the hospital, adding that it requests advocacy groups on either side of the issue to limit themselves to Tecumseh Road only.

The 40 Days of Life group has indicated it plans to protest from March 6 to April 17, but it said it has "always worked cooperatively with WRH."

"We continue to do so, including volunteering to comply with reasonable requests from WRH," said campaign coordinator Laurie Eberhardt in a statement emailed to CBC News.

"There is no reason to impose further limits on our peaceful vigil."

The hospital said it plans to monitor the issue and update the community on any feedback it gets from the Attorney General.