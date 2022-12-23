Windsor refugee parents get good news after struggle to enter U.S. to see premature baby

A Windsor, Ont., refugee couple are relieved, after learning they'll be able to more easily cross the border to Detroit, where their baby was prematurely born a few weeks ago.

Mohamed Jeran and his wife were faced with a difficult decision when she went into labour prematurely at 23 weeks.

Jeran says doctors gave the option to go to Detroit or London's hospital to deliver the baby, but London would be a risk because it was further.

"He did an ultrasound and then he said, 'No, there is no way we can stop, the baby is coming," said Jeran. "He said like 'I'm worried the delivery to happen in the ambulance, it's going to be a risk for the baby and mom.'"

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), where Jeran's wife went, is designated by Ontario for infant deliveries of 26 weeks or later and when pregnancies are less then 26 weeks, mothers are sent to other hospitals. Other complications may also lead to a patient being transferred to another hospital, according to a statement from WRH.

Jeran and his wife decided Detroit was safer for her and the baby's health and she was rushed by ambulance to Hutzel Women's Hospital, across the Canadian-U.S. border from Windsor. She underwent a C-section without her husband by her side, says Jeran, because he could not cross the border with her.

"So I spent all the night just on the phone, just hearing from far away — couldn't do anything," said Jeran.

Baby Moataz was born on Nov. 28. He has been in the hospital's neonatal unit for respiratory issues, according to a signed letter from the hospital. He's expected to stay there for 12 to 15 weeks.

His mother, Jeran's wife, stayed in hospital less than five days with the baby because she doesn't have the legal documents to stay in the U.S.

Difficulty crossing the border about to ease

The couple moved to Windsor from Yemen in 2018, and have three other children at home including a toddler who is immunocompromised, says Jeran.

Jeran and his wife have permanent residence (PR) status in Canada but didn't have PR travel documents, which they would need to apply for a visa to enter the U.S. They also no longer have their passports from Yemen, which were held by the government during their PR application process and never returned.

Immigration lawyer Eddie Kadri did not work with the Jerans, but says that in general people without citizenship need a visa to enter the U.S., bt officers at the border have discretion to admit him on a "humanitarian parole."

"I've heard many people that have had this happen to them," said Kadri, adding that it can happen in cases related to health or a dying family member, though it is very unusual.

Without a visa, it is difficult and time consuming to enter into the U.S., though Jeran is grateful that customs had allowed he and his wife to enter for the day on probationary terms. They have never been able to stay overnight at the hospital with their child.

The hospital wrote a letter giving the details of the birth, which Jeran believes has helped him cross the border.

Jeran says he has been regularly calling Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) every day for an update about his PR travel documents, but he is often unable to get through to someone. When he does, he says they do not do much for him.

Jeran said he was relieved after finding out last week his PR travel documents are on the way and he should receive them this week so that he can apply for a visa.

"[IRCC] called me and said your travel documents are on the way," said Jeran.

"It was a bad headache and it is gone from my head."

On Wednesday, Jeran says the baby is doing really well and his wife is happy about the paperwork coming through.

Immigration backlog impacting community: MP

The IRCC is dealing with an ongoing backlog of cases that have affected millions of people.

In a statement, the IRCC said they are "sensitive to the emotional stress that can be caused when there are issues with cases involving children."

The IRCC said they are "committed to providing quality client service" and that they will "continue to improve our operations in order to provide fast and efficient service."

NDP MP Brian Masse looked into the family's case. He blames the federal government for not committing the proper resources.

"They closed the local immigration office to the public. That was a big mistake that was made from before, and people just don't have the communication sets to be able to do all this online," said Masse. "So all those things have been taking place and they've been opening up new streams of immigrants coming in without finishing the casework at the previous people."

Masse says he gets about two dozen immigration inquiries each day at his office as part of the ongoing problem which he says has gotten worse.

Kadri says the issue is ongoing and affecting every application.

"These delays are going to continue until these new hires that IRCC is rounding up and trying to train in a quick manner," he said. "It's really just impossible to hire new people and train them and get them up to speed."