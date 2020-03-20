Windsor to scale back municipal services amid COVID-19 pandemic

Non-essential municipal services will be scaled back or altered in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Windsor announced Thursday.

The service revisions went into effect as of the end of Thursday's business day and will last until at least April 5.

The city emphasized that emergency services — including Windsor police and Windsor Fire and Rescue — will remain operational during this time.

A complete list of services is available on the city's website.

Below is a list of some of the services affected:

Children's Services administrative supports and housing administrative supports will operate online and by phone only.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Bus will be suspended as of end of service day Thursday.

Solid waste drop-off will be closed to the public, though commercial customers will be still be able to access services.

Municipal licensing will be discontinued.

Employment and training services will be closed to the public.

A number of services won't be affected, including municipal curb-side waste and recycling.

Windsor city hall, as well as the city's parking enforcement office and the parks and recreation main office will all be closed to the public as of end of day Thursday.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.