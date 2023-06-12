Popular Windsor online forum joins protest by blocking access

If you have not been able to access a Reddit forum popular in Windsor, you're not alone.

The subreddit known as r/windsorontario has been temporarily made private in protest of recent changes to the site.

As part of the changes, Reddit is trying to force developers of third-party apps that access content on Reddit to pay increased fees.

Windsor Morning 11:28 Reddit Protest Windsor's subreddit community has gone dark to protest a recent decision regarding the platform and third party app usage of its data.

One of the moderators of r/windsorontario says the fee increase is too high.

"The rates they've set are not reasonable," said Julia Paddon.

She says people use the site to share news, tips and have conversations.

One third-party developer is Christian Selig of Halifax.

He's behind the iOS app Apollo, which offers users a different experience to Reddit's official app.

Selig announced on Apollo's subreddit on Thursday that the app would shut down in response to the fee increase.

He claimed that the fee increase would require him to pay more than $26 million per year to keep the app operational.

Paddon is not surprised.

"Obviously there isn't a third party app in existence that can absorb a $20 million hit when for something that they provide for free," she said.

Julia Paddon is one of the moderators of the subreddit r/windsorontario. She says she will decrease her usage of Reddit in response to a fee increase the app is making to allow third-party apps to operate. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

In response to the pushback, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman hosted an ask me anything session on Friday addressing the concerns.

"Reddit needs to be a self-sustaining business, and to do that, we can no longer subsidize commercial entities that require large-scale data use," he said in his opening post.

Some subreddits, including r/windsorontario, are protesting until the end of Wednesday. Others are going dark until Reddit backtracks on their plans.

A Twitch stream is tracking the number of subreddits that have gone private.

Reddit is susceptible to users, expert

A cybersecurity and technology expert says because Reddit's focus is on community-based moderation and content, it differs from competitors like Facebook and Twitter.

"Reddit is therefore unusually susceptible to its users organizing themselves and that's clearly what's happening," said Sam Andrey, managing director of The Dais at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Reddit's move follows Twitter's decision to require users to pay for verification.

Andrey, however, hesitated to say that Reddit's move is the same as Twitter's.

"You're seeing a bit of a feeling around for, 'Are there other potential models where we create a more gated experience that costs money, that is safer, [that] is better?'" he said.

"Then, the people left out of that receive a more freewheeling version of the platform."

Sam Andrey is a cybersecurity and technology expert with Toronto Metropolitan University. He says Reddit is unlike its competitors, in that it is community-driven in terms of content and moderation. (Toronto Metropolitan University)

Despite Andrey's observations, Paddon is not optimistic that Reddit will change its mind.

"Protests like this haven't traditionally had much of an impact on Reddit, however," she said.

Because of the changes, Paddon says one of her fellow moderators is debating whether or not to quit Reddit entirely, as they use third-party apps.

While others grapple with the same decision, Paddon will use Reddit less frequently.

The fee increase takes effect July 1.