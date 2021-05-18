More than 1,800 tickets issued in first 6 months of red light camera program
City has red light cameras set up at 10 intersections
It's been more than six months since the city installed red light cameras at 10 Windsor intersections, and as of June 24, it's laid 1,812 tickets.
The city activated the red light cameras on Jan. 1. And "overall the program is meeting the expectations," Shawna Boakes, the city's executive director of operations, said in an email.
Boakes said the city has not yet done analysis of whether the intersections with the cameras are seeing a reduction in tickets or incidents compared with other locations. Those figures will be crunched after the cameras are active for a year or more, she said.
The tickets are $325 and issued in the name of the person the licence plate is registered to, regardless of whether they were the driver at the time.
The cameras are located at the following intersections:
- Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street.
- University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue.
- Erie Street East at Goyeau Street.
- Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp.
- Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West.
- Eugenie Street East at McDougall Street.
- McHugh Street at Clover Avenue.
- Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue.
- Ouellette Avenue at Giles Boulevard.
- Seminole Street at Central Avenue.
