City of Windsor's decision to have young players vaccinated has one parent feeling anxious

The City of Windsor's decision to have players at indoor recreational facilities vaccinated has at least one parent feeling anxious.

Parent Amanda Knight said the policy made her "feel like we have our hands tied."

Her 11-year-old is doing tryouts for Double A hockey and won't be turning 12 until December, but in order to continue to play, she had to get him vaccinated.

"It's been an emotional roller-coaster," Knight told CBC News. "Just the uncertainty of knowing if it's safe for him ...if he doesn't get it, he can't play ... the thing he loves most in this world is hockey, so we just feel very pressured."

At this time, Health Canada has only approved COVID-19 vaccines for people 12 and older. Those turning 12 by the end of 2021 are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine.

The city's policy goes beyond incoming provincial requirements, which does not require proof of vaccination for those aged 12 to 17 who are participating in a sporting event but mandates that spectators must be vaccinated.

The city said it took the extra step of requiring young players to be vaccinated to increase those rates in the city and prevent any confusion for the public and staff.

Knight said she and her son got their first shots last week so that he can continue to play hockey.

She says when she told her son of the rule, he said that he wanted to play hockey.

The City of Windsor says by Nov. 15 any spectators, parents/guardians or players 12 and older using indoor, city-owned recreational or event facilities will need to be fully vaccinated. (CBC News)

"To an 11-year-old all he's thinking about is if he doesn't get it, he's not going to play hockey, he's not thinking about anything else where us parents are feeling full of anxiety," she said.

Full vaccination deadline extended

On Tuesday, the city extended its full vaccination deadline for recreational and event facilities.

Earlier this week, it had said that by Wednesday people 12 and older had to be double dosed. But in a statement Tuesday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he realizes that policy leaves parents and kids with very little notice.

Now, people must have one dose by Wednesday and both doses by Nov. 15.

The vaccination requirement applies to city owned indoor recreational venues or facilities with event space, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres, including:

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

Willistead Manor.

Capitol Theatre.

Mackenzie Hall.

WFCU Centre.

Proof of vaccination is not required for outdoor facilities.

In a news release from the Town of Tecumseh and Town of LaSalle, both said they are following provincial guidelines and require spectators or parents and guardians 12 and older to be fully vaccinated by Wednesday.

Both towns say anyone under 18 who is participating in an organized sport or activity does not need to show proof of vaccination.

LaSalle has listed specific vaccine requirements for each program/class at its Vollmer Centre facility here.