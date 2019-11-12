Windsor-Essex residents divided about Sportsnet firing Don Cherry

Rogers Media-owned Sportsnet announced Monday afternoon that Canadian sports broadcaster had cut ties with former professional hockey player and NHL coach Don Cherry over comments he made during a Saturday Coach's Corner segment.

In a brief rant, Cherry lodged criticism against new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ont., where he lives, claiming that they're not respecting Canada's veterans and dead soldiers by failing to openly wear a poppy.

Cherry's comments generated widespread divisiveness on Canadian social media, with as many pro-Cherry voices expressing support for the former commentator as anti-Cherry voices expressing disappointment.

In Windsor-Essex region, some residents were disappointed that Sportsnet chose to end its relationship with Cherry, adding that the 85-year-old likely could have phrased his arguments more eloquently.

"He's said some crazy things in his day, and that's why we love our Don Cherry," said Beth Rezoski, from Lakeshore.

"I mean, it's freedom of speech, he can have his opinions about things. That's why the veterans fought for us, so that we had freedom to say what we wanted. So it's a shame."

Tecumseh resident Teresa Hayward says she believes people overreacted to Don Cherry's comments. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Rezoki added that "It's Don Cherry being Don Cherry."

Tecumseh's Teresa Hayward echoed Rezoski's comments, saying she believes "people overreacted,"

"I don't think he meant anything derogatory by it," she said. "I think he's an 85-year-old man, and he could have used a different choice of words, but I don't think he meant to demoralize a whole group of people personally."

Tecumseh resident Goldie Hawken says she doesn't believe Don Cherry should have lost his job. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Goldie Hawken, another Tecumseh resident, said she was disappointed to see Cherry fired.

"He's very passionate about the veterans and I think that's why he said what he said," Hawken said, adding that she wasn't insulted by Cherry's comments.

"It was a heartfelt statement that he made, and we know he kind of says things sometimes quickly before thinking."

'I want to be Canadian and I should care about that,' says Canadian newcomer

Still, some Canadian newcomers at the New Canadians' Centre of Excellence took ire with Cherry's characterization.

Shafi Lotfali — who wasn't aware of either Don Cherry or his comments — is a Canadian permanent resident who immigrated to the country from Iran approximately five months ago.

Iranian immigrant Shafi Lotfali says he chose to wear a poppy this year because he learned about Canadian veteran's contributions to the First World War, Second World War and the Korean War. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

He said he decided to wear a poppy this year because he learned about Canadian veterans' contributions to the First World War, Second World War and the Korean War.

"They were killed during the wars just because they [want peace] in the world and freedom for Canada," he said. "So I decided to wear this one because, in the future, I want to be Canadian and I should care about that."

Syrian immigrant Alae Alashakr says he left his home country for Canada in order to escape war. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Alae Alashkar — who also wasn't aware of Cherry or his comments — said he immigrated to Canada from Syria in part to escape war and provide a better life for his family, adding that he hopes Cherry doesn't ever experience the same kind of difficulty.

Alashkar said he hopes for an end to all wars, not just the one in his country.