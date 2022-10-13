'It's a real mess:' Windsor hockey fans weigh in on Hockey Canada scandal

Hockey fans in Windsor say the culture within Hockey Canada needs to change, some saying those changes need to start at the top.

Hockey fans in Windsor are expressing some major displeasure with how a recent scandal involving sexual assault allegations is exposing how Hockey Canada has operated behind the scenes over the years.

The organization has been facing widespread criticism after its handling of group sexual assault allegations involving some members of the 2018 men's World Junior team came to light in May. Allegations of a group sexual assault involving the team in 2003 have since come to light as well.

On Tuesday, Hockey Canada announced its entire board of directors and CEO would be stepping aside as major sponsors of the organization have been responding by cutting ties.

Fans weigh in

"We've got to put the trust back into that system," said former hockey coach Walter Pascot.

"Hopefully the wrongs can be righted and we can carry forth on as a nation because hockey is our sport."

Meaghan Cousineau said she isn't going to stop watching hockey but that a change is needed.

"I just want to know why it took so long for them to step down," she said. "The management needs to change. The directives need to change and obviously we need to do things faster."

Richard Peddie, the former president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, said that the problems with hockey begin at the grassroots level.

'It is a different sport' Duration 1:03 Former CEO of Maple Leaf Entertainment Richard Peddie says that the problems within hockey culture begin at the grassroots level.

"Obviously the system, the association is broken," Peddie said. "I believe that the directors and chair had no choice other than to resign. People lost faith in them."

"It's a real mess and it has to be fixed."