Windsor college students react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
CBC News spoke with university students and members of the Monarchist League of Canada
Windsorites are continuing to react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The British monarch died Thursday afternoon after ruling for 70 years.
CBC News spoke with students at St. Clair College to get their reactions on the death of Canada's former head of state.
Some were deeply impacted, and for others, it was more distant.
"I know that, coming from India, it's a little controversial," Rishi Naidu said.
"And the monarchy, the whole royal family isn't necessarily looking in a great light, especially during colonization. But I understand for a lot of Canadians and people in the west, it is a big deal."
CBC News also spoke with Windsorites who are part of the Monarchist League of Canada. The local representative spoke about the future of the monarchy in Canada and a local historian spoke about how the Windsor in Ontario got its name.
