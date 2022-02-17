Dropped COVID-19 border measures welcome relief for Windsor, Ont. business owners, residents

Windsor business owners and residents are reacting positively to news that the federal government is dropping certain border measures related to COVID-19.

The federal government has decided to drop the vaccination requirement for people entering Canada, end random COVID-19 testing at airports and make the use of the ArriveCAN app optional by the end of this month, a senior government source told CBC News.

"Going across to Detroit Tigers games, Lions games are things we like to do frequently," said resident Krystal Banfill. "Eliminating that last step is going to be good for everybody."

A senior government source told CBC News that vaccinations are no longer mandatory to enter Canada, random COVID-19 testing at airports will end and the ArriveCAN app will become optional.Government sources previously told CBC News that Ottawa was leaning towards ending the measures but that a final decision had not been made because it needed the approval of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Business owners were also pleased at the announcement.

"I think it's a great thing," said Bill Sahota, owner of La Vern's Market in the city's downtown core.

"In the first couple weeks of opening there were tourists in the store. I think there were fewer people this year than last year and now that it's been cancelled, I think it would be a vast improvement."

Even though business owners are happy the federal government is dropping the border measures, they did not hide their displeasure at the situation.

"While it's a great thing to see it lifted, it's a little bit of a sore spot that it took so long," said Adriano Citoli, owner of WindsorEats. "Habits have been formed with American customers and it may be tougher and, probably, more expensive to try and lure them back."

WATCH | Windsor business owner says it took too long to drop the border measures: WindsorEats owner pleased that border measures are dropping but upset it took so long Duration 0:53 Adriano Ciotoli, owner of WindsorEats, is pleased that certain border measures are being dropped by Ottawa, but laments at the fact it took so long.

President and general manager of Ambassador Duty Free Detroit/Windsor, Jason Warzecha says that they would like additional support from Ottawa to help recoup their losses during periods of low revenue because of the border measures.

"We are still going to ask for and look for assistance," he said. "But getting over this hurdle of the restrictions is that big step forward."

WATCH | The owner of a duty-free wants to see additional support from Ottawa: Ambassador Duty Free president pleased border measures are being dropped Duration 1:31 Jason Warzecha, president & GM of Ambassador Duty Free Detroit/Windsor, is happy Ottawa is dropping certain border measures, but he wants to see more done to help businesses in border communities.

This week, a group of MPs and border-city mayors called on the Canadian and U.S. governments to lift COVID-19 restrictions at the border.

On Tuesday, they published an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden asking them to remove the "unnecessary" rules at the border, which they say would allow border communities to recover from the pandemic.

"When COVID-19 was at its peak and border measures were effective at slowing transmission rates, we did our part to keep Canadians and Americans safe," the letter stated. "Now, we have been left behind in the recovery effort as both countries have largely returned to normal daily life."

One Michigan resident was pleased with the news. Jagjeet Bhola of Canton, Mich. says he's looking forward to not having to fill out the ArriveCAN app every time he has to cross the border.

"It's a bit of a hassle," said Bhola. "It's going to be better if we don't have anything to do."

The current COVID-19 Emergency Order-in-Council for border measures was set to expire on Sept. 30 and the federal government is expected to make the announcement official on Monday.

A decision on whether to remove masking requirements for passengers on planes and trains has yet to be made.